U of L seminar to teach students financial literacy
The seminars will be run by Money Smart Week, a product of a partnership between the American Library Association and the Federal Reserve of Chicago, a union designed to educate students on good financial habits. According to the Money Smart Week Council, the mission of this partnership and program is to "promote personal financial literacy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Louisville Cardinal.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|1 hr
|Common sense
|2,082
|Family of man pulled from pond after police foo...
|4 hr
|Tough Guy
|27
|Police in Clark Co. say body of missing 2-year-...
|7 hr
|AconcernedParent
|1
|Springfield community seeking to bring new VA h...
|18 hr
|Sickened
|1
|Whayn Supply
|21 hr
|moretocome
|1
|is the Foxy lady a good place to work ? Money w... (Sep '14)
|23 hr
|makes sense to me
|32
|Candace Stevens Hall (Jan '16)
|23 hr
|EIIa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC