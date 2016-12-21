Troubled and in crisis, Louisville youths find hope, hugs -
Most days, before she even steps into the red brick building on the corner of Barret Avenue and Broadway, Whitnee Johnson stands hunched over her bathroom sink. It's just another shift, she tells herself, another day of facing the young men and women, most of whom don't have a place to call home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what is worse to be HOMELESS or in jail?
|4 hr
|Confederate officer
|1
|What's the web site for Ford
|5 hr
|Katy
|1
|Ford motor hire temps? (Aug '15)
|5 hr
|Katy
|5
|On Fire Christian Center-Pastor Chuck Salvo
|5 hr
|qwerty
|22
|Any Good Adult Theaters for Couples in Louisvil... (Nov '12)
|8 hr
|asking
|17
|Bell County Deputy Jailer Arrested On Contraban...
|9 hr
|info
|5
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|11 hr
|Politically Incor...
|2,016
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC