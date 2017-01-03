Tolls, downtown closure could complic...

Tolls, downtown closure could complicate Tuesday rush hour

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Paul Burgess' 37 years as a cabbie tells him that much of WAVE Country will face culture shock thanks to Tuesday's twofer: the end of holiday break and the first real test of tolled bridges in heavy traffic. "It's gonna be a bit of a madhouse," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what is worse to be HOMELESS or in jail? 8 hr Politically Incor... 2
On Fire Christian Center-Pastor Chuck Salvo 8 hr Politically Incor... 24
News Bell County Deputy Jailer Arrested On Contraban... 11 hr BobBelcher 6
Looking 4 adult themed motel/hotel (Feb '10) 13 hr Dane 16
Trump for President, He will win. watch 15 hr scotty steiner 2,017
What's the web site for Ford 22 hr Katy 1
Ford motor hire temps? (Aug '15) 22 hr Katy 5
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,867 • Total comments across all topics: 277,580,186

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC