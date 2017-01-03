Tolls, downtown closure could complicate Tuesday rush hour
Paul Burgess' 37 years as a cabbie tells him that much of WAVE Country will face culture shock thanks to Tuesday's twofer: the end of holiday break and the first real test of tolled bridges in heavy traffic. "It's gonna be a bit of a madhouse," he said.
