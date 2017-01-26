Thousands of Ford workers in Louisville to get $9,000 profit-sharing check
More than 12,000 hourly Ford workers in Louisville will get profit-sharing checks averaging $9,000 based on the automaker's 2016 results. It's the second-largest bonus for Ford's hourly workers behind last year's average $9,300 in profit sharing.
