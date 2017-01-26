There's only one abortion clinic left in Kentucky, and it's in Louisville.
The EMW Women's Clinic in Lexington closed on Friday, now the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville is the only option in the Commonwealth. Prayer and protest met the first day of the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville being the only abortion clinic in Kentucky.
