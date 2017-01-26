There's only one abortion clinic left...

There's only one abortion clinic left in Kentucky, and it's in Louisville.

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The EMW Women's Clinic in Lexington closed on Friday, now the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville is the only option in the Commonwealth. Prayer and protest met the first day of the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville being the only abortion clinic in Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump will get rid of all Illegals 34 min Jason 4
News Family of man pulled from pond after police foo... 46 min Tough Guy 100
Trump for President, He will win. watch 1 hr Scotty Steiner 2,132
different manny eguia (May '15) 5 hr Oldfriend 10
News In Ky., Trump order 'devastating' toa 5 hr Amos N Andy 1
mexico throwing a hissy fit 9 hr Politically Incor... 2
The muslim linda sarsour 9 hr Politically Incor... 2
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,368 • Total comments across all topics: 278,342,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC