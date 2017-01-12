Theaters to show Singin' in the Rain ...

Theaters to show Singin' in the Rain in honor of Debbie Reynolds Read Story WHAS11 Staff

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Just a couple weeks after Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds' death, one local theater is giving the public a chance to experience the actress' breakout role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Any Good Adult Theaters for Couples in Louisvil... (Nov '12) 2 hr ramblintadpole 18
Rebecca Pivot 3 hr Beevus 2
pancreatic cancer 4 hr Our Lord 5
is the Foxy lady a good place to work ? Money w... (Sep '14) 4 hr Angela 30
Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11) 5 hr TomBar 415
Solar Power Outlawed in Louisville! 10 hr Coal is King 6
Dr Nair 12 hr Burned 3
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,445 • Total comments across all topics: 277,944,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC