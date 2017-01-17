Teens sentenced in robbery, shooting ...

Teens sentenced in robbery, shooting death of cab driver

Two teenagers charged in connection to the murder and robbery of a Louisville cab driver learned their fate Wednesday afternoon. Barry Glenn Morris and Anu White were found not guilty of murder, but guilty of robbery in the November 2014 murder and robbery of Papa Thiam.

