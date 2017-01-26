Teen plans to follow keen interest in math
Dustyn Hofer, a McCracken County High School senior, has been named Paducah Bank's Teen of the Week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger closes Old Louisville location Read Stor...
|16 min
|Earl
|5
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|17 min
|Scotty Steiner
|2,146
|I'm a liberal, because....
|39 min
|Politically Incor...
|6
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|2 hr
|Bojangles
|9,243
|Two men indicted for rape in Boyle (Mar '11)
|3 hr
|Kat
|13
|Heroin addict amanda
|5 hr
|Haha
|4
|Family of man pulled from pond after police foo...
|13 hr
|spartan
|111
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC