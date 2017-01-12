Suspect in multiple convenience store robberies arrested
Melvin Javier Rivera-Morales, 25, of Louisville, was taken into custody January 11. He is charged with four counts of robbery. Police in St. Matthews and Louisville Metro had released surveillance photos of a man and the white Nissan SUV he was driving in connection with the robberies.
