Supporters of economic, social justice rally in Louisville Read Story AP
Supporters of women's rights and social justice are gathered in Louisville in solidarity with others around the world who have marched on city streets in a show of empowerment after President Donald Trump's inauguration. The rally in Louisville on Saturday was in conjunction with the Women's March on Washington, where hundreds of thousands gathered to send Trump a message that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years.
