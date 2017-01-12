Standing with Standing Rock: Louisvil...

Standing with Standing Rock: Louisville musicians pull together for three days of fundraisers

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: LEO Weekly

After spending months at the Dakota Access pipeline protest, Kelli Mattingly had no qualms when asked to help with a benefit concert in Louisville for those on the front lines in South Dakota. "I couldn't watch that happen and not do anything about it," the Louisville-native said, adding that she had intended to stay at the protest for a week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LEO Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is the Foxy lady a good place to work ? Money w... (Sep '14) 4 hr old school 27
Emw women's clinic (Jan '14) 5 hr Curious 23
why do most HOMELESS THINK ITS BETER TO GO TO J... 10 hr Anonymous 2
Blacks kidnap white kid in Chicago and torture him 10 hr Bert and Ernie 43
looking for safe place 12 hr Anonymous 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch 13 hr scotty steiner 2,032
CIA and Liberal media getting desperate 20 hr Joeblow1234 12
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,654 • Total comments across all topics: 277,847,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC