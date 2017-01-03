Slick roads blamed for crash that kil...

Slick roads blamed for crash that killed 70-year-old Scottsburg woman

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

A 19-year-old woman who was shot at a southern Indiana gas station Thursday evening has been released from the hospital. A 19-year-old woman who was shot at a southern Indiana gas station Thursday evening has been released from the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08) 5 min Jtown 1,919
Korfhage floor covering actors (Feb '15) 14 min Dude 3
is the Foxy lady a good place to work ? Money w... (Sep '14) 55 min fatgirls rock 21
Trump for President, He will win. watch 1 hr bergdahl 2,021
Dana Kinkton 2 hr B to the C 2
steven cox (Jan '14) 8 hr Billy brue 4
Blacks kidnap white kid in Chicago and torture him 10 hr makes sense to me 24
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,103 • Total comments across all topics: 277,683,522

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC