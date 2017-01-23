Self-defense experts weigh in on 4th ...

Self-defense experts weigh in on 4th St Live! attack

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY Thursday will mark one year since Kristen McMains was attacked in a parking garage next to Fourth St. Live!. "I've always been into the 2nd amendment," Laws said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How did Jason D. Hager get 7 felonies dropped t... 35 min Growsinshade 1
News Family of man pulled from pond after police foo... 52 min Tough Guy 40
Trump will get rid of all Illegals 2 hr Qwerty 2
Looking 4 hr Qwerty 8
Trump for President, He will win. watch 4 hr scotty steiner 2,090
Heroin addict amanda 6 hr Bert and Ernie 2
Amanda donohoo from portland (Feb '13) 11 hr The unknown 3
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,536 • Total comments across all topics: 278,242,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC