RiverLink: More than 200K transponders requested

Officials confirmed Thursday that drivers have requested 164,000 RiverLink local transponders and 37,000 RiverLink EZpass transponders. LOUISVILLE, KY More than 200,000 RiverLink Transponders have been requested less than a month since the start of tolling.

Louisville, KY

