RiverLink: 77K drivers crossed tolled bridges on first day after holidays

Nearly 77,000 vehicles crossed the three tolled bridges Tuesday, the first day traffic began to normalize after the holidays, according a news release from RiverLink, the new tolling system. Of those vehicles, 45 percent were equipped with transponders, including RiverLink transponders, RiverLink E-ZPass transponders and E-ZPass transponders from other tolling systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.