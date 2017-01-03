RiverLink: 77K drivers crossed tolled bridges on first day after holidays
Nearly 77,000 vehicles crossed the three tolled bridges Tuesday, the first day traffic began to normalize after the holidays, according a news release from RiverLink, the new tolling system. Of those vehicles, 45 percent were equipped with transponders, including RiverLink transponders, RiverLink E-ZPass transponders and E-ZPass transponders from other tolling systems.
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|1 hr
|lake bay boy
|2,018
|Daddy Is Looking To Be Fed On The Couch!
|3 hr
|Billy
|3
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|3 hr
|Forward Observer
|44
|On Fire Christian Center-Pastor Chuck Salvo
|5 hr
|Henry
|30
|heroin (Jul '13)
|6 hr
|Hegotit
|3
|what is worse to be HOMELESS or in jail?
|17 hr
|Confederate officer
|4
|Bell County Deputy Jailer Arrested On Contraban...
|Tue
|BobBelcher
|6
