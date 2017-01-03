RiverLink: 77K drivers crossed tolled...

RiverLink: 77K drivers crossed tolled bridges on first day after holidays

Nearly 77,000 vehicles crossed the three tolled bridges Tuesday, the first day traffic began to normalize after the holidays, according a news release from RiverLink, the new tolling system. Of those vehicles, 45 percent were equipped with transponders, including RiverLink transponders, RiverLink E-ZPass transponders and E-ZPass transponders from other tolling systems.

