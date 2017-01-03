ResCare issues statement after employee stabbed to death at Elizabethtown group home

An Elizabethtown man was arrested and charged with murder early Wednesday morning, hours after an employee was found lying in a pool of blood at a group home. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said the victim, a woman, was found stabbed to death on the floor at Community Alternatives of Kentucky in the 200 block of Bryan Street in Elizabethtown about 10:48 p.m. Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.