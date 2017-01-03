Polls open Tuesday for Old Louisville...

Polls open Tuesday for Old Louisville alcohol vote

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A vote to go wet would allow businesses zoned for restaurants or markets to apply for state licenses to sell by the drink or package. Voters rejected a wet petition more than 2-1 in 2002.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
different manny eguia (May '15) 1 hr Hdstone 8
Moving to Louisville (May '06) 2 hr Spartan 6
is it right that a crook in jail should live be... 2 hr Spartan 2
Portland drug dealers (Aug '15) 2 hr Spartan 6
heroin (Jul '13) 2 hr Spartan 6
Solar Power Outlawed in Louisville! 2 hr Consider the Source 3
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 2 hr politically Incor... 49
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,181 • Total comments across all topics: 277,755,740

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC