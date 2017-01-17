Police say Louisville men robbed, hit victim in the head
Larry Bonds, 24, and William Bradley, 45, were arrested Tuesday morning at the Econo Lodge, located 401 South 2nd Street. Police say a victim stated that Bonds and Bradley came to a room at the lodge "pleading to come inside."
