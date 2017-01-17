Police say Louisville homeowner held ...

Police say Louisville homeowner held accused burglars at gunpoint until officers arrived

7 hrs ago

Debra Watts, 19, and Troy Wright, 31, were arrested early Tuesday morning in the 2700 block of Gardiner Lane, near Taylorsville Road. According to police records, an officer responded to the location on a report of a burglary in progress.

Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

