Police say Louisville homeowner held accused burglars at gunpoint until officers arrived
Debra Watts, 19, and Troy Wright, 31, were arrested early Tuesday morning in the 2700 block of Gardiner Lane, near Taylorsville Road. According to police records, an officer responded to the location on a report of a burglary in progress.
