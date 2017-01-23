POLICE: Registered sex offender broke into safe at Louisville school
Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a registered sex offender after he broke into a safe at a local school. According to an arrest report, 31-year-old Danny Batchelor was working as a member of a cleaning crew when he broke into a safe at Christian Academy of Louisville, located at 700 S. English Station Road.
