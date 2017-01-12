POLICE: Louisville man posed as contractor to burglarize elderly victims
According to arrest reports, 20-year-old Thomas James Williamson, along with accomplices, burglarized the homes on at least two occasions. The first alleged incident was on Oct. 26, 2016, on Nylon Court, near the intersection of Outer Loop and Robbs Lane, and police say the victims were an 87-year-old woman and her 92-year-old husband, who is hard of hearing and in poor health.
