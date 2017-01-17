POLICE: Louisville man living near sc...

POLICE: Louisville man living near school arrested after explosives found in home

Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after several explosives were found in his home -- a violation of a legal EPO he had signed. According to an arrest report, it happened on Friday, just after 2 p.m., at the home of 27-year-old Michael Beck on Homeview Drive, near the intersection of Utah Avenue and Central Avenue.

Louisville, KY

