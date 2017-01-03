POLICE: Armed Louisville man robbed two women inside home
According to an arrest warrant, it happened on Nov. 29. Louisville Metro Police say 30-year-old Tyron L. Collins walked into the home, pulled a handgun and demanded that the two women turn over their cash and a cell phone. After taking the property, Collins then ran away, but not before firing his gun, endangering the lives of four people inside the home, according to the arrest warrant.
