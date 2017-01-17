POLICE | 5-year-old hospitalized after being physically abused by Louisville man
A Louisville man is facing felony charges after investigators say he beat a 5-year-old boy so badly the child had to be hospitalized last September. The alleged incident took place on Sept.
