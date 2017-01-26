Performers raise money and awareness ...

Performers raise money and awareness for refugees in Louisville

Dozens were singing out for those without a voice Friday night the Kentucky Refugee Center held their Songs of Social Justice event. Musicians, artists and storytellers performed to raise money to help refugees in Louisville.

