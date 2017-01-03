Pence's Indiana successor backs fewer...

Pence's Indiana successor backs fewer needle exchange limits

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Indiana's incoming governor pledged Thursday to roll back some restrictions on needle exchanges that his predecessor, Vice President-elect Mike Pence, signed into law as part of the state's response to its largest HIV epidemic. Republican Eric Holcomb, who takes office next week, said he believes local officials - not the state - should be able to authorize needle exchanges, a move he characterized as a "prudent step."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
On Fire Christian Center-Pastor Chuck Salvo 3 min Henry 35
Korfhage floor covering actors (Feb '15) 41 min jessicaparrish1 2
Blacks kidnap white kid in Chicago and torture him 2 hr qwerty 16
Daddy Is Looking To Be Fed On The Couch! 2 hr yuiop 6
Dr Nair 2 hr Real truth 2
Cindy Perry Workers Comp 3 hr Burned 1
why should HOMELESSNESS BE A CRIME? 9 hr Confederate officer 4
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,116 • Total comments across all topics: 277,652,617

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC