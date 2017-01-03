Pence's Indiana successor backs fewer needle exchange limits

Indiana's incoming governor pledged Thursday to roll back some restrictions on needle exchanges that his predecessor, Vice President-elect Mike Pence, signed into law as part of the state's response to its largest HIV epidemic. Republican Eric Holcomb, who takes office next week, said he believes local officials - not the state - should be able to authorize needle exchanges, a move he characterized as a "prudent step."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.