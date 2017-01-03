Pence's Indiana successor backs fewer...

Pence's Indiana successor backs fewer needle exchange limits

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Governor-elect Suzanne Crouch listens during a news conference at the Statehouse Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. Holcomb was discussing his priorities for the Indian... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have you ever lived in a Louisville motel/hotel? 11 min Pleaseandthankyou 1
On Fire Christian Center-Pastor Chuck Salvo 3 hr Henry 35
Korfhage floor covering actors (Feb '15) 4 hr jessicaparrish1 2
Blacks kidnap white kid in Chicago and torture him 5 hr qwerty 16
Daddy Is Looking To Be Fed On The Couch! 5 hr yuiop 6
Dr Nair 5 hr Real truth 2
Cindy Perry Workers Comp 6 hr Burned 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,857 • Total comments across all topics: 277,656,682

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC