Parker Beam, master distiller of Kentucky bourbon, dies

Parker Beam, who carried on his family's historic bourbon-making tradition as longtime master distiller for Kentucky-based Heaven Hill Distilleries, died Monday after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig 's disease. He was 75. Beam's career as a whiskey maker spanned more than a half century at Bardstown-based Heaven Hill, a family owned and operated distilled spirits company and maker of the popular Evan Williams brand.

