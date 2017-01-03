Parker Beam, master distiller of Kent...

Parker Beam, master distiller of Kentucky bourbon, dies

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Parker Beam, who carried on his family's historic bourbon-making tradition as longtime master distiller for Kentucky-based Heaven Hill Distilleries, died Monday after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig 's disease. He was 75. Beam's career as a whiskey maker spanned more than a half century at Bardstown-based Heaven Hill, a family owned and operated distilled spirits company and maker of the popular Evan Williams brand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daddy Is Looking To Be Fed On The Couch! 6 hr politically Incor... 9
CNN blames trump on racist torture of white kid 6 hr politically Incor... 1
different manny eguia (May '15) 11 hr Hdstone 8
Moving to Louisville (May '06) 13 hr Spartan 6
is it right that a crook in jail should live be... 13 hr Spartan 2
Portland drug dealers (Aug '15) 13 hr Spartan 6
heroin (Jul '13) 13 hr Spartan 6
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,974 • Total comments across all topics: 277,770,133

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC