Parents warn of attempted kidnapping ...

Parents warn of attempted kidnapping in Louisville

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY Wednesday morning, LaShayna Anderson received a frantic call from her daughter who was on her way to the bus stop, walking along Reidly Road. "My oldest daughter called me and I was like, 'what's wrong?' And she said, 'there was a van chasing me.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch 32 min Forward Observer 2,107
News Indivisible Kentucky, new anti-Trump group in L... 37 min Forward Observer 7
heather lowery 39 min Anonymous prime 2
News Family of man pulled from pond after police foo... 1 hr Teacher 60
Trump will get rid of all Illegals 14 hr Tom 3
Who knows lady who was just found murdered? 15 hr Eyeroll 80
News Nation-Now 46 mins ago 2:25 p.m.Investigation i... 16 hr Politically Incor... 2
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,256 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC