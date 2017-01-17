Obama grants commutation of sentence to 15 from KY and IN, pardons 5 from KY

WASHINGTON With three days left in his term, President Barack Obama granted commutation of sentence to 209 people and pardoned 64 people, including several from Kentucky and Indiana. Audrey Louis Johnson, Jr. Louisville, KY Offense: Possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of cocaine base, aid and abet; Western District of Kentucky Sentence: 120 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

