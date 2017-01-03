News 16 mins ago 11:04 a.m.Suspects in custody after robbery spree
Police say Cordarius Owens and Willie Owens admitted to using pellet guns to break into several businesses and apartment complexes, including five different Metro PCS locations in Louisville. Police say more than $2,000 worth of cell phone merchandise was taken from the stores.
