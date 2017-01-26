National effort to save Affordable Ca...

National effort to save Affordable Care Act makes stop in Louisville

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

A judge has ordered a northern Kentucky police chief to help the mentally ill after holding him in contempt over his actions in a case in which a mentally disabled inmate was sent to Florida instead of being taken to a mental hospital for evaluation. A judge has ordered a northern Kentucky police chief to help the mentally ill after holding him in contempt over his actions in a case in which a mentally disabled inmate was sent to Florida instead of being taken to a mental hospital for evaluation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
women from bullitt and Jefferson are no good 2 hr Steve 4
News Kroger closes Old Louisville location Read Stor... 2 hr servicewithoutpraise 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch 3 hr Phoenix97 2,133
News Family of man pulled from pond after police foo... 3 hr Tough Guy 103
Trump will get rid of all Illegals 4 hr Avon 5
different manny eguia (May '15) 9 hr Oldfriend 10
News In Ky., Trump order 'devastating' toa 10 hr Amos N Andy 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,661 • Total comments across all topics: 278,348,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC