Nation-Now 46 mins ago 2:25 p.m.Investigation into anti-Trump tweet ongoing
There are 1 comment on the WHAS11 story from 13 hrs ago, titled Nation-Now 46 mins ago 2:25 p.m.Investigation into anti-Trump tweet ongoing. In it, WHAS11 reports that:
A Louisville woman could face up to five years in prison if charged and convicted for a tweet suggesting somebody assassinate President Donald Trump , a U.S. Secret Service official said Tuesday. The U.S. Secret Service field office in Louisville is still investigating the tweet sent by Heather Lowrey, according to special agent Richard Ferretti.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WHAS11.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Go for it. Put her in jail where she belongs. Also go after Madana for what she has posted. Time to clean out the rat's nest of Hollywood.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin addict amanda
|1 hr
|The unknown
|1
|Amanda donohoo from portland (Feb '13)
|1 hr
|The unknown
|3
|Rescare,Community Alternatives of Ky. (Oct '12)
|5 hr
|Cindy Griffith
|4
|Does anyone know Mathew (Matt) Sacra
|5 hr
|A person needing ...
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|8 hr
|Politically Incor...
|2,088
|Looking
|8 hr
|Politically Incor...
|6
|Is Louisville nothing but a bunch of welfare pa... (Nov '15)
|9 hr
|Worker
|8
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC