Nation-Now 46 mins ago 2:25 p.m.Investigation into anti-Trump tweet ongoing

There are 1 comment on the WHAS11 story from 13 hrs ago, titled Nation-Now 46 mins ago 2:25 p.m.Investigation into anti-Trump tweet ongoing.

A Louisville woman could face up to five years in prison if charged and convicted for a tweet suggesting somebody assassinate President Donald Trump , a U.S. Secret Service official said Tuesday. The U.S. Secret Service field office in Louisville is still investigating the tweet sent by Heather Lowrey, according to special agent Richard Ferretti.

Max Heiliger

Radcliff, KY

#1 12 hrs ago
Go for it. Put her in jail where she belongs. Also go after Madana for what she has posted. Time to clean out the rat's nest of Hollywood.
