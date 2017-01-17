Much of Louisville was underwater 80 years ago.

Almost 80 years ago, much of Louisville was underwater during a time of severe flooding, and UofL's library is opening an exhibit to remember. The University of Louisville's Libraries Archives and Special Collections exhibit "How High the Water Was: The Flood of '37" opens to the public on Monday, January 23. According to a release from UofL, the flood water crested on January 27, 1937, and the exhibit will feature personal photos and stories from those living in Louisville during the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.