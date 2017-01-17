Much of Louisville was underwater 80 years ago.
Almost 80 years ago, much of Louisville was underwater during a time of severe flooding, and UofL's library is opening an exhibit to remember. The University of Louisville's Libraries Archives and Special Collections exhibit "How High the Water Was: The Flood of '37" opens to the public on Monday, January 23. According to a release from UofL, the flood water crested on January 27, 1937, and the exhibit will feature personal photos and stories from those living in Louisville during the time.
