Mike Summers Returning to Coach Louisville Offensive Line

7 hrs ago

The position coach pipe dream of many Louisville fans has been granted. Mike Summers, who coached several outstanding offensive lines during Petrino's first stint at Louisville, is returning to coach the offensive line once more.

