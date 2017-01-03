Mending broken bones is key for Louisville startup

This Oct. 5, 2016 photo, Dr. Amitava Gupta, a hand surgeon with Norton, is using a bone graft material that's been developed by a new Louisville startup Vivorte. The start-up creates a bone cement mixture that uses small bone fragments, shaped like tiny bow ties, to fill the spaces in between broken bones, creating a more efficient highway of bone healing that is more easily resorbed into the body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.