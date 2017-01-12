Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and leg...

Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy honored across Louisville

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Kansas, led by coach Bill Self, is positioned to be ranked Number One when the Jayhawks visit Kentucky Jan. 28. If Kansas ascends to Number One on Monday, the Jayhawks will be the season's fifth team to be ranked in the top spot in the AP Top 25 this season. If Kansas ascends to Number One on Monday, the Jayhawks will be the season's fifth team to be ranked in the top spot in the AP Top 25 this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Southern Assn of Colleges and Schools picked fi... 34 min BevinforPresident 1
"Holiday" Yesterday 1 hr Amos N Andy 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch 1 hr Anonymous 2,047
wow gays and politicians will manipulate anything 14 hr Politically Incor... 1
Trump. The first Russian elected president of U... 15 hr That Guy 3
Poll Any Good Adult Theaters for Couples in Louisvil... (Nov '12) 20 hr Politically Incor... 19
Rebecca Pivot Sun Beevus 2
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,004 • Total comments across all topics: 277,987,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC