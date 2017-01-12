Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy honored across Louisville
Kansas, led by coach Bill Self, is positioned to be ranked Number One when the Jayhawks visit Kentucky Jan. 28. If Kansas ascends to Number One on Monday, the Jayhawks will be the season's fifth team to be ranked in the top spot in the AP Top 25 this season. If Kansas ascends to Number One on Monday, the Jayhawks will be the season's fifth team to be ranked in the top spot in the AP Top 25 this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southern Assn of Colleges and Schools picked fi...
|34 min
|BevinforPresident
|1
|"Holiday" Yesterday
|1 hr
|Amos N Andy
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|2,047
|wow gays and politicians will manipulate anything
|14 hr
|Politically Incor...
|1
|Trump. The first Russian elected president of U...
|15 hr
|That Guy
|3
|Any Good Adult Theaters for Couples in Louisvil... (Nov '12)
|20 hr
|Politically Incor...
|19
|Rebecca Pivot
|Sun
|Beevus
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC