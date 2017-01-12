Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy honored across Louisville

Kansas, led by coach Bill Self, is positioned to be ranked Number One when the Jayhawks visit Kentucky Jan. 28. If Kansas ascends to Number One on Monday, the Jayhawks will be the season's fifth team to be ranked in the top spot in the AP Top 25 this season. If Kansas ascends to Number One on Monday, the Jayhawks will be the season's fifth team to be ranked in the top spot in the AP Top 25 this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.