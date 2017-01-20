Man in prison for murder accused of t...

Man in prison for murder accused of threatening to kill Jefferson County prosecutor

Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

A man in prison for murder has been indicted for threatening to kill a Jefferson County prosecutor, according to a news release from the Kentucky Attorney General's Office. Kenneth Brown, age 34, is charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.

