Louisville woman accused of stabbing ...

Louisville woman accused of stabbing her cousin to death at birthday party Read Story Shay McAlister

There are 1 comment on the WHAS11 story from 13 hrs ago, titled Louisville woman accused of stabbing her cousin to death at birthday party Read Story Shay McAlister. In it, WHAS11 reports that:

A Park Hill woman is charged with murder after stabbing her cousin to death, according to police. LMPD officers arrested LaQuinta S. Pearson early Thursday morning after an incident in the 1600 block of S. 11th.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Bugsy

Lexington, KY

#1 8 hrs ago
Horrific.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CIA and Liberal media getting desperate 12 min Right Wing 13
Trump for President, He will win. watch 54 min scotty steiner 2,034
is the Foxy lady a good place to work ? Money w... (Sep '14) 1 hr Anonymous 29
Blacks kidnap white kid in Chicago and torture him 10 hr Confederate officer 44
Girls im horny message me asap (Dec '15) 12 hr SomeoneWhoWants2Know 10
Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11) 12 hr TomBar 413
Emw women's clinic (Jan '14) 19 hr Curious 23
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,111 • Total comments across all topics: 277,865,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC