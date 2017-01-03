Louisville will wear red "Iced Out" uniforms for Notre Dame game
Tonight in South Bend, the Cards will be sporting the red version of the "Iced Out" uniforms that the Cards sported in black Saturday afternoon against Indiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Card Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacks kidnap white kid in Chicago and torture him
|27 min
|Right Wing
|4
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|2 hr
|Phoenix97
|45
|memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Mike
|1,918
|what is worse to be HOMELESS or in jail?
|3 hr
|Derek Vowels
|5
|Daddy Is Looking To Be Fed On The Couch!
|3 hr
|Billy
|4
|Looking 4 adult themed motel/hotel (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|Best In Town
|17
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|5 hr
|lake bay boy
|2,018
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC