Louisville Water remembers Great Flood of '37 on 80th anniversary Read Story Julia Rose
If walls could talk, the Louisville Water Tower would have endless stories from January of 1937 when the Great Flood devastated the city. Friday marks the 80th anniversary of the natural disaster and the staff at Louisville Water Company spent the day commemorating the significant day in Louisville history.
