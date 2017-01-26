Louisville walks in solidarity with national March for Life
The pro-life prayer walk went through downtown Louisville and stopped for prayer at various locations before ending at the Cathedral of the Assumption. "I think everybody deserves a right to life," said Amanda Ball, who drove three hours from Jackson County to be at the prayer walk.
