Louisville Video-Game Artist Brings LGBTQ Characters to Mainstream
If you've been browsing the iTunes App Store lately, reading about games beyond simply the top-10 list, you may have come across "Dead Century." This role-playing, adventure game has been attracting attention thanks to the stunning art created by Ray Bruwelheide, a duPont Manual High School graduate now based in New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LEO Weekly.
