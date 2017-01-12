Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer presents local housing advocate with Freedom Award
Butchertown Grocery has been named as the second best new restaurant in the country by USA TODAY's Readers' Choice awards. Louisville forced Duke into 18 a season-high turnovers and limited the Blue Devils to five three-point field goals by defeating the Blue Devils, 78-69.
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holiday Today
|21 min
|Amos N Andy
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|3 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,046
|Any Good Adult Theaters for Couples in Louisvil... (Nov '12)
|14 hr
|ramblintadpole
|18
|Rebecca Pivot
|15 hr
|Beevus
|2
|pancreatic cancer
|16 hr
|Our Lord
|5
|is the Foxy lady a good place to work ? Money w... (Sep '14)
|16 hr
|Angela
|30
|Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11)
|17 hr
|TomBar
|415
