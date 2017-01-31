Louisville man charged with four coun...

Louisville man charged with four counts of robbery

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Daniel Jones, 21, was arrested Monday at his home in the 1700 block of West Gaulbert Street, near Dixie Highway. According to an arrest report, Jones robbed the Subway restaurant, located at 1442 Dixie Highway, on Jan. 26. Police say Jones entered the business "armed with a handgun and demanded and received the business' cash."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump will get rid of all Illegals 41 min Politically Incor... 13
george soros paid protesters 54 min Politically Incor... 1
News Two men indicted for rape in Boyle (Mar '11) 1 hr Decent Woman 14
News Family of man pulled from pond after police foo... 1 hr Concerned 119
Heroin addict amanda 3 hr Bert and Ernie 10
Swingers Clubs in the Area 3 hr Be careful 9
Katie Frederick 8 hr Bert and Ernie 3
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,553 • Total comments across all topics: 278,435,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC