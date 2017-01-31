Louisville man charged with four counts of robbery

Daniel Jones, 21, was arrested Monday at his home in the 1700 block of West Gaulbert Street, near Dixie Highway. According to an arrest report, Jones robbed the Subway restaurant, located at 1442 Dixie Highway, on Jan. 26. Police say Jones entered the business "armed with a handgun and demanded and received the business' cash."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.