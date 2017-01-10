Louisville man arrested in KSP, LMPD ...

Louisville man arrested in KSP, LMPD chase with shot fired

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A Kentucky State Police trooper noticed a Dodge pickup truck driving 72 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone on Greenbelt Highway near Johnstown Road at 9:22 p.m. He eventually turned onto Lewis Way, where the truck got stuck in the mud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Any Good Adult Theaters for Couples in Louisvil... (Nov '12) 32 min asking 17
On Fire Christian Center-Pastor Chuck Salvo 1 hr qwerty 19
News Bell County Deputy Jailer Arrested On Contraban... 1 hr info 5
Trump for President, He will win. watch 3 hr Politically Incor... 2,016
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 12 hr M Clift 42
looking for 20-35 cougar (Oct '11) 18 hr HeyThere 22
Record Murder Rate Sun Amos N Andy 57
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,519 • Total comments across all topics: 277,548,680

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC