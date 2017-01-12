Louisville man accused of multiple home invasions
Police say they've arrested a man who -- along with his accomplices -- is responsible for burglarizing or robbing several homeowners in the Louisville area. Police say the victim saw 20-year-old Alexander Williamson and two juvenile accomplices walking toward his home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacks kidnap white kid in Chicago and torture him
|6 hr
|Confederate officer
|44
|is the Foxy lady a good place to work ? Money w... (Sep '14)
|6 hr
|Confederate officer
|28
|Girls im horny message me asap (Dec '15)
|7 hr
|SomeoneWhoWants2Know
|10
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|7 hr
|lake bay boy
|2,033
|Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11)
|8 hr
|TomBar
|413
|Emw women's clinic (Jan '14)
|14 hr
|Curious
|23
|why do most HOMELESS THINK ITS BETER TO GO TO J...
|19 hr
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC