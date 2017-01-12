Louisville man accused of assaulting ...

Louisville man accused of assaulting employee at JCPS school

According to an arrest report, it happened Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Olmsted Academy North, in the 4500 block of Bellevue Avenue, near W. Ashland Avenue. Police say a school employee asked 22-year-old Leterrious Thomas to leave the school due to an upcoming basketball game.

