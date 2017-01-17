Louisville group calls for justice in...

Louisville group calls for justice in killing of Darnell Wicker

On Tuesday, a small group called Louisville Showing Up For Racial Justice gathered in the Highlands and called for justice for the family of a man who was shot and killed by LMPD officers in August of 2016. Darnell Wicker was killed by officers after police say he refused to drop a tree saw.

