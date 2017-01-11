Louisville football finishes 2016 sea...

Louisville football finishes 2016 season ranked No. 21

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Card Chronicle

After the beautiful ride that was the first 10 games of this season, it's disheartening to see Louisville's name come to rest two spots lower than it was in the very first poll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Card Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
no news 46 min Politically Incor... 4
CIA and Liberal media getting desperate 50 min Politically Incor... 11
Blacks kidnap white kid in Chicago and torture him 1 hr pants up don t loot 40
looking for safe place 1 hr Proud Democrat 1
what is worse to be HOMELESS or in jail? 7 hr Appollyon 13
Peace to the Ville 8 hr Jeff G Schwab 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch 9 hr scotty steiner 2,029
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,606 • Total comments across all topics: 277,818,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC